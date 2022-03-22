For the first time since 2020, the puck is set to drop at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Forty players eligible for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League will suit up in Kitchener, Ont., split between Team Red and Team White.

The captain for Team Red is Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright. Team White will be led by Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk.

Watch the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

While some scouts have voiced concerns about Wright’s performance this season, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button firmly has the Burlington, Ont., product as No. 1 on his 2022 NHL Draft list. 

“Stories about his demise were greatly exaggerated,” said Button. “He’s the best player.”

Wright has 25 goals and 77 points in 52 games this season and 42 points in his past 25 games.

Joining Wright on Team Red is Winnipeg Ice centre Matthew Savoie, who is seventh in WHL scoring with 28 goals and 76 points in 56 games and is No. 12 on Button’s list.

“I think he’s really rounded out his game, said Button. “I think by becoming more of a playmaker, he’s become an even better goal scorer. One has helped the other. He’s an offensive forward. My question is, will he be better as a centre or as a wing? I like him on the wing because I like him to get the puck on the move.”

Team Red also boasts Luca Del Bel Belluz of the Mississauga Steelheads. Button compares Del Bel Belluz to a current member of the Tampa Bay Lightning who has won two Stanley Cups. 

“I think Luca Del Bel Belluz is just a really well-rounded two-way player,” said Button. “He’s competitive. He might be Anthony Cirelli. Really like the way he plays. His cup spills over with competitiveness.”

On the other side of the ice on Team White, Saginaw Spirit defenceman Pavel Mintyukov is a big riser on Button’s list, jumping from No. 20 at midseason to No. 7.

“He might be the best defenceman in the draft,” said Button. “I don’t have him there. I have Simon Nemec still there ahead of him, but I can make an argument that he’s the best defenceman in the draft.

“He is good. Excellent skater in every single regard. The agility in tight spaces, turning. He’s got this magnificent mind where he’s in the moment and he’s also two steps ahead. Brilliant. Hockey sense five out of five.”

Joining Mintyukov on the blueline for Team White is Owen Pickering of the Swift Current Broncos, who has nine goals and 32 points in his first full WHL season. 

“Pickering is another kid, lanky, lots of physical maturity,” said Button of the 6-foot-4 defenceman. “He’s raw right now but you watch him play and I just sit there and think about him in three years’ time. I just think whoa, he’s got abilities that are pretty impressive.

“Everything in Owen Pickering’s game, all I see is development. All he needs is time. I don’t see any inherent weaknesses in that kid’s game.”

Another player making a jump in Button’s rankings is Moose Jaw Warriors centre Jagger Firkus, who like Pickering, is also playing in his first full WHL season. The Irma, Alta. native was 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds when he was selected in the fourth round at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. He is now 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds.

“This is a player teams want to see,” Button said of Firkus, who has 33 goals and 75 points in 60 games this season. “There isn’t a ton of background on him.

“He’s a savvy, savvy player. He knows how to get open and when to get open. He’s not anywhere near a level of physical maturity where he can afford to get into unnecessary physical battles.

“He’s got what I call real slick, sly ability. His shot is deceptive, and he can be moving and get the shot off on the move. As he’s moving, he can snap it if he sees the opening.”

In net for Team White will be Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, who Button calls the best goalie in the draft.

“I think he’s got some real good qualities,” said Button. “I watch him play, from a skill, athletic, technical and mental point of view and I see somebody that’s just got really strong potential to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL.”

Two players Button identifies as having the potential to grab scouts’ attention and rise up the draft rankings are Sudbury Wolves centre David Goyette and Seattle Thunderbirds winger Reid Schaefer.

“He’s got some real good offensive capabilities,” he said of Goyette, who is No. 17 on Button’s list. “Smart around the net. He plays in that inner slot area.”

Goyette has 27 goals and 61 points in 57 games with the Wolves this season.

As for Schaefer, Button currently has him ranked in the second round but is impressed by his blend of size (6-foot-3 and 214 pounds) and skill (29 goals and 48 points in 57 games).

“He’s big and strong,” Button said of the Thunderbirds winger. “He just keeps getting better and better. He’s assertive, he’s got skill.

“When you’re 6-foot-3 and you can move and you’re showing this type of progression, you’re now looking at a player who gets the interest of teams. Big time.”

 

Craig's List - March 22

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Shane Wright Kingston (OHL) C 6'0 185 52 25 77
2 Logan Cooley USA U-18 (USHL) C 5'10 174 37 19 54
3 Juraj Slafkovsky TPS (SM Liiga Jr.) C/LW 6'3 ½ 218 30 5 10
4 Simon Nemec Nitra (SVK) D 6'0 190 42 2 19
5 Joakim Kemell JYP (SM Liiga) RW 5'11 ¾ 171 38 15 23
6 Cutter Gauthier USA U-18 (USHL) LW 6'2 189 42 30 47
7 Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 192 56 13 49
8 David Jiricek Plzen (CZE) D 6'3 189 29 5 11
9 Jimmy Snuggerud USA U-18 (USHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 186 46 19 50
10 Jonathan Lakkerimaki Djurgardens (SWE J-20) RW 5'10 ½ 165 26 20 35
11 Danila Yurov Magnitogorsk (KHL) RW 6'1 178 23 13 36
12 Matt Savoie Winnipeg (WHL) C/RW 5'9 179 56 28 78
13 Ivan Miroshnichenko Omsk (VHL) LW 6'1 185 31 10 16
14 Frank Nazar USA U-18 (USHL) C/RW 5'9 ¾ 175 46 24 60
15 Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw (WHL) RW 5'10 153 60 33 75
16 Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga (OHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 60 29 70
17 David Goyette Sudbury (OHL) C 5'10 ½ 172 57 27 61
18 Kevin Korchinski Seattle (WHL) D 6'1 ¼ 185 58 4 51
19 Owen Pickering Swift Current D 6'3 ½ 179 58 9 32
20 Liam Öhgren Djurgardens (SWE J-20) LW 6'0 187 30 33 58
21 Alexander Perevalov Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'0 191 42 25 50
22 Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw (WHL) D 5'11 188 57 9 56
23 Ty Nelson North Bay (OHL) D 5'9 ½ 195 57 8 48
24 Tristan Luneau Gatineau (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 175 46 11 31
25 Rutger McGroarty USA U-18 (USHL) C 6'0 ¾ 203 40 23 49
26 Conor Geekie Winnipeg (WHL) C 6'3 193 54 19 59
27 Brad Lambert JYP (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 ½ 175 48 4 9
28 Danny Zhilkin Guelph (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ½ 183 54 19 46
29 Marco Kasper Rögle (SHL) C 6'1 183 45 7 11
30 Rieger Lorenz Okotoks (AJHL) LW 6'1 ½ 184 60 38 85
31 Jordan Gustafson Seattle (WHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 178 55 22 50
32 Jiří  Kulich Karlovy (CZE) C 5'11 ½ 172 49 9 14
                 
33 Gleb Trikozov Omsk (MHL) RW 6'1 185 35 23 45
34 Filip Bystedt Linköping (SWE J-20) C 6'2 ½ 187 40 16 49
35 Christian Kyrou Erie (OHL) D 5'10 ¼ 182 56 15 53
36 Tyler Brennan Prince George (WHL) G 6'4 180 35 3.44 .903
37 Filip Mesar Poprad (SVK) RW 5'10 167 51 6 18
38 Hunter Haight Barrie (OHL) C/RW 5'10 ½ 173 51 20 36
39 Michael Buchinger Guelph (OHL) D 5'11 ¾ 178 55 4 41
40 Noah Warren Gatineau (QMJHL) D 6'4 ¾ 214 49 4 19
41 Isaac Howard USA U-18 (USHL) LW 5'9 ¾ 182 46 24 62
42 Sam Rinzel Chaska High (USHS) D 6'4 ¼ 177 27 9 38
43 Adam Ingram Youngtown (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 165 47 21 49
44 Mats Lindgren Kamloops (WHL) D 5'10 ¾ 173 59 5 40
45 Reid Schaefer Seattle (WHL) LW 6'3 215 57 29 48
46 Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw (OHL) C 6'3 178 57 15 43
47 Nathan Gaucher Quebec (QMJHL) C/RW 6'3 208 49 24 40
48 Jack Hughes Northeastern (NCAA) C 5'11 165 38 7 16
49 Calle Odelius Djurgardens (SWE J-20) D 5'11 ¼ 185 43 7 30
50 Brennan Ali Avon (USHS) C 6'0 ¼ 193 27 15 34
51 Seamus Casey USA U-18 (USHL) D 5'9 ¾ 162 37 5 24
52 Arseni Koromyslov St. Petersburg (MHL) D 6'3 180 42 4 19
53 Michael Fisher St. Mark's (USHS) D 6'2 193 28 13 50
54 Angus Booth Shawinigan (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 177 41 1 23
55 Dylan James Sioux City (USHL) LW 6'0 ¼ 181 50 16 42
56 Lane Hutson USA U-18 (USHL) D 5'8 148 46 9 49
57 Alexander Suzdalev HV 71 (SWE J-20) LW 6'2 172 45 15 51
58 Owen Beck Mississauga (OHL) C 5'11 190 60 18 46
59 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki HIFK (SM Liiga Jr.) C 5'11 ½ 181 22 15 29
60 Bryce McConnell-Barker S.S. Marie (OHL) C 6'1 187 58 19 39
61 Tucker Robertson Peterborough (OHL) C 5'10 ½ 190 56 34 68
62 Lian Bichsel Leksands (SHL) D 6'5 216 29 1 3
63 Lucas Edmonds Kingston (OHL) RW 5'11 185 56 31 96
64 Ryan Chesley USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 187 45 9 20
                 
65 Ludwig Persson Frolunda (SWE J-20) LW 6'0 178 41 25 61
66 Artyom Duda Moskva (MHL) D 6'1 180 52 14 41
67 Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon (WHL) C/LW 5'8 ¼ 171 58 32 55
68 Kyle Jackson North Bay (OHL) C 6'2 191 37 24 52
69 Simon Forsmark Orebro (SWE J-20) D 6'2 191 39 0 3
70 Isiah George London (OHL) D 6'0 ¼ 195 55 5 20
71 Maverick Lamoreux Drummondville (QMJHL) D 6'6 ¾ 196 39 4 17
72 Topias Leinonen JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'4 ¼ 214 21 2.28 .916
73 Noah Östlund Djurgarden (SWE J-20) C 5'11 163 32 9 42
74 Josh Filmon Swift Current (WHL) LW/C 6'1 ¾ 158 60 22 43
75 Matt Seminoff Kamloops (WHL) RW 5'10 ¾ 180 55 24 51
76 Nick Moldenhauer Chicago (USHL) RW 5'10 170 35 14 28
77 Mathew Ward Swift Current (WHL) C 5'7 ½ 156 56 22 52
78 Matthew Poitras Guelph (OHL) C 5'11 173 56 17 40
79 Jake Karabela Guelph (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 165 56 11 43
80 Fraser Minten Kamloops (WHL) C 6'1 185 58 18 48
81 Elias Salomonsson Skellefteå (SWE J-20) D 6'0 172 35 11 22
82 Jorian Donovan Hamilton (OHL) D 6'1 182 54 3 17
83 Elias Pettersson Orebro (SWE J-20) D 6'1 ½ 185 37 10 18
84 Servac Petrovsky Owen Sound (OHL) C 5'9 ¾ 172 56 23 47
85 Paul Ludwinski Kingston (OHL) LW 5'11 172 55 10 30
86 Daniil Ivanov Moskva (MHL) D 6'4 209 47 9 30
87 Kocha Delic Sudbury (OHL) LW/C 5'10 184 56 15 43
88 Zam Plante Chicago (USHL) C 5'9 161 22 24 61
89 Jani Nyman Ilves (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 6'2 ¾ 212 30 18 30
90 Kirill Kudryavtsev S.S. Marie (OHL) D 5'11 ½ 200 58 3 31
91 Julian Lutz München (DEL) LW 6'1 ¾ 185 9 0 2
92 Evan Konyen Sudbury (OHL) RW 5'10 169 57 15 46
93 Logan Morrison Hamilton (OHL) C 5'11 ¼ 179 50 30 85
94 Cameron Lund Green Bay (USHL) C 6'1 ¾ 185 50 18 36
95 Charlie Leddy USA U-18 (USHL) D 6'1 184 41 0 12
96 Ivan Zhigalov Sherbrooke (QMJHL) G 6'3 165 32 2.71 .892
 

 