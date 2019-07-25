Cris Cyborg has suffered two losses in a professional MMA career that dates back to her May 2005 debut: her first fight and her most recent bout, a first round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 that cost her the featherweight title.

While a case could’ve been made for an immediate rematch for the belt, Cyborg will instead return to the Octagon to face Canadian Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 this Saturday in Edmonton.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said that Nunes wants the rematch with her fellow Brazilian fighter, but Cyborg isn’t as willing to run it back.

“She wants Cyborg,” White told TMZ. “She wants the Cyborg fight. I don’t think Cyborg wants that fight. I think it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t want that fight: it’s not a good fight for her. It’s a bad fight for her, and I get it.

“I don’t think she’s afraid (of Nunes), she’s been fighting for a long time. I think she’s at the point where she’s afraid to lose again.”

For her part, Cyborg says that she’s planning to do her talking on the matter during the fight and after.

“I’m really focused on Saturday; if people want to know more, just watch my press conference after the fight,” Cyborg told TSN. “You’re going to figure out who I am after you watch and you can see what you believe.”

With only Saturday’s bout remaining on her current UFC contract, the 34-year-old believes that there is a business aspect to why the organization would want to make it seem like she doesn’t want to rematch for the belt.

“They are trying to say for my fans that I’m afraid, but my fans know who I am; I’ve been doing this for 13 years and I never choose my opponent, I always fight,” said Cyborg. “They know the story between Cyborg and the UFC. They know the story between Cyborg and Dana White. Nothing surprises me, I just have to be prepared and be ready.”

But before Cyborg can do any talking after the bout, she’ll have to get through the undefeated Spencer, who earned a victory in her UFC debut over Megan Anderson at Fight Night Rochester in May.

The former featherweight champion is not taking her focus off the fighter who will be across the cage from her at Rogers Place.

“I’m always ready and focused on what I’m going to do in the fight,” said Cyborg. “I think she has talent, because if she had no talent, she wouldn’t be there to fight me. I respect my opponent and I’m getting ready for Saturday.”

If she never gets to avenge the Nunes loss, Cyborg says she will still be satisfied and move on with her life.

“I didn’t have a rematch with Erica Paes, the first fight I lost,” said Cyborg. “Life is like this, you win or you lose and you have to keep going.”