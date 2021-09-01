Cristiano Ronaldo is men’s football’s all-time leading scorer.

With his two goals in the second half against Ireland on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifier at Estadio Algarve, the Portugal forward now has 111 international goals, breaking the record previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals over 149 appearances from 1993 to 2006.

The match is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 180th appearance for the national side. Ronaldo is also Portugal's record appearance maker.

The 36-year-old Manchester United forward was Euro 2020’s Golden Boot winner with five goals. This past summer’s Euro was Ronaldo’s fifth tournament where he also set the all-time mark for Euro goals with 15.

Ronaldo completed his return to Old Trafford on Tuesday after three seasons with Juventus. He’s expected to make his return to the Red Devils’ lineup for the first time in 12 years on Sept. 11 when United hosts Newcastle.

While Ronaldo becomes men’s football’s all-time leading scorer, Canada striker Christine Sinclair holds the all-time overall mark in international goals with 187.

