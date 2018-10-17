TORONTO (October 17, 2018) – The world’s top skaters glide into Laval, Québec for the 2018 SKATE CANADA INTERNATIONAL as CTV and TSN pair up to deliver exclusive coverage of all four disciplines spanning the ladies’, men’s, pairs, and ice dance competitions. Live from the Place Bell, broadcast coverage begins with the Men’s and Pairs Short Programs on Friday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4. The complete broadcast schedule is available here.

The networks’ live coverage of the 2018 SKATE CANADA INTERNATIONAL is also available to CTV, TSN, and TSN Direct subscribers via CTV.ca and TSN.ca, as well as the CTV and TSN apps. French-language coverage of the 2018 SKATE CANADA INTERNATIONAL is available on RDS and RDS2.

For the eighth consecutive year, CTV’s and TSN’s coverage is led by the industry’s top figure skating broadcast team of Brian Williams, Rod Black, Tracy Wilson, and Sara Orlesky. As the host of the 2018 SKATE CANADA INTERNATIONAL, Williams brings his extensive experience covering the Olympic Winter Games and Canadian and World Figure Skating Championships. The voice of figure skating in Canada, Black, is joined by Wilson, a decorated Canadian figure skating champion and Olympic bronze medallist. Reporting from rinkside and backstage is Orlesky, who covered figure skating events at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games and every Skate Canada International and Canadian National event since 2011.

Headlining this year’s event is 2018 Canadian national silver medallist Keegan Messing in the men’s field, 2016 Canadian national champion Alaine Chartrand in ladies competition, Skate Canada’s Ice Dance darlings and six-time national medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier; as well as two-time national bronze medallists Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who are set to compete in the pairs competition.

International competitors include Japan’s 2018 Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno in men’s action, young Russian superstar and 2018 Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva in the ladies competition, and 2018 World Championship bronze medallists Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès in pairs.

As the home to Skate Canada domestic figure skating events, CTV’s and TSN’s figure skating coverage continues with the 2019 CANADIAN TIRE NATIONAL SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS from Jan. 13-20, live from the Harbour Station in Saint John, N.B.