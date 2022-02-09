TORONTO (February 9, 2022) – CTV, TSN, and RDS are Canada’s home for SUPER BOWL LVI, as the networks deliver comprehensive coverage of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., SUPER BOWL LVI features the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals taking on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. An expansive slate of SUPER BOWL Sunday programming begins at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, with additional coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app (full broadcast schedule below). French-language coverage is available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app.

With an average audience of more than 2 million viewers tuning in to both NFL Conference Championship games on CTV, Canada is primed to see Matthew Stafford take the Rams to the SUPER BOWL in front of their hometown crowd – just the second team in NFL history to do so – as they face off against emerging star quarterback Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals for a chance to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The highly anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show features a monumental lineup of West Coast hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, and Kendrick Lamar alongside legendary rapper Eminem, and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

