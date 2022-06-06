Curling Canada says high-performance director Gerry Peckham will begin the transition to retirement next season.

The organization says his role will be reduced to 50 per cent starting on Sept. 1. Curling Canada says a review and search for new high-performance leadership will begin this summer.

Peckham, who has spent almost 32 years with the organization, helped guide Canada to 12 medals at the Winter Games and five medals at the Paralympics.

However, Canada has struggled in team competition at the last two Winter Games.

Canada missed the podium at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics while Brad Gushue's rink salvaged a bronze medal earlier this year in Beijing.

The organization also announced that Danny Lamoureux, the executive director of curling experience and curling club development, will also begin the transition to retirement. He'll continue to work full-time for another year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.