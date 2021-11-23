Curling Canada has revealed the jerseys Canadian curlers will be wearing when they compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The jerseys were created by Dynasty Curling, an Indigenous-owned company based in Manitoba, in collaboration with two-spirit Anishinaabe artist Patrick Hunter and designer Kevin Hurrie.

🚨The official Team Canada uniforms are here for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics and World Championships!



Shop now and get yours today at Dynasty online: https://t.co/LmtQUbNpUy#TeamDynasty #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/rmIETPFi5m — Dynasty Curling (@DynastyCurling) November 23, 2021

“For Indigenous artwork to make it to the world stage is such a win for my people and community,” said Hunter. “I’m beyond stoked for that Indigenous artwork to be mine.”

Hunter also designed the mask artwork for Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury this season.

“We couldn’t have been more thrilled when Dynasty and Patrick Hunter submitted these designs; they represent exactly what our sport and country is about, they send positive messages of inclusiveness, and our athletes should feel proud to wear them,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “The Canadian uniform is iconic in curling, and I can’t wait to see our teams wear them.”

The jerseys will debut at the Olympics in February and will also be worn at the other international events in 2022 including the Paralympic Games, the World Junior Curling Championships in Sweden, the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George and the World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.