As another curling season winds downs, curlers have already started forming new foursomes for next year. Check out the new rinks for the 2019-2020 curling season.

New Teams for 2019-20 Season

Men's Teams

Team Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario)

- The team has decided to part ways with third Ryan Fry. His replacement has yet to be determined.

Skip: Brad Jacobs

Third: TBD

Second: E.J. Harnden

Lead: Ryan Harnden

Team announcement to all our fans, friends and family - https://t.co/byOJ1vw4po — Team Jacobs (@TeamBradJacobs) March 15, 2019

Team Tanner Horgan (Manitoba)

- New foursome

Skip: Tanner Horgan

Third: Colton Lott

Second: Kyle Doering

Lead: Tanner Lott

Team Announcement:



Colton and Kyle will be reuniting, bringing on Tanner Horgan at skip and Tanner Lott at lead! Stay tuned for more info! — Team Horgan (@TeamHorgan) March 18, 2019

Women's Teams

Team Michelle Englot (Saskatchewan)

- New foursome

Skip - Michelle Englot

Third - Sara England

Second - Stasia Wisniewski

Lead - Shelby Brandt

Super excited for the upcoming season with a very talented young crew! @england_sara @StasiaWs @shelby_brandt Stay tuned for more details on the team and our plans for next year. https://t.co/fPcpLHQrE9 — Michelle Englot (@MichelleEnglot) March 13, 2019

Team Laura Walker (Alberta)

- New foursome

Skip - Laura Walker

Third - Kate Cameron

Second - Taylor McDonald

Lead - Nadine Scotland

👋! We are so excited for the new Team Walker - @crockerwalker, @katecameron02, @taylormcd93 & @nadinechyz. We just joined the @instagram world, give us a follow at the same handle. Stay tuned for updates and contact us if you’d like to join our team as a partner! #curling https://t.co/K5tajlIDrG — Team Walker (@TeamLWalker) March 15, 2019

Team Breakups

Men's Teams

Team Martin Crête (Quebec)

Skip: Martin Crête

Third: Philippe Lemay

Second: Éric Sylvain

Lead: Philippe Ménard