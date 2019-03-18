1h ago
Curling off-season roster tracker
TSN.ca Staff
As another curling season winds downs, curlers have already started forming new foursomes for next year. Check out the new rinks for the 2019-2020 curling season.
New Teams for 2019-20 Season
Men's Teams
Team Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario)
- The team has decided to part ways with third Ryan Fry. His replacement has yet to be determined.
Skip: Brad Jacobs
Third: TBD
Second: E.J. Harnden
Lead: Ryan Harnden
Team Tanner Horgan (Manitoba)
- New foursome
Skip: Tanner Horgan
Third: Colton Lott
Second: Kyle Doering
Lead: Tanner Lott
Women's Teams
Team Michelle Englot (Saskatchewan)
- New foursome
Skip - Michelle Englot
Third - Sara England
Second - Stasia Wisniewski
Lead - Shelby Brandt
Team Laura Walker (Alberta)
- New foursome
Skip - Laura Walker
Third - Kate Cameron
Second - Taylor McDonald
Lead - Nadine Scotland
Team Breakups
Men's Teams
Team Martin Crête (Quebec)
Skip: Martin Crête
Third: Philippe Lemay
Second: Éric Sylvain
Lead: Philippe Ménard