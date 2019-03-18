As another curling season winds downs, curlers have already started forming new foursomes for next year. Check out the new rinks for the 2019-2020 curling season. 

 

New Teams for 2019-20 Season

 

Men's Teams

Team Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario)

- The team has decided to part ways with third Ryan Fry. His replacement has yet to be determined.

Skip: Brad Jacobs
Third: TBD
Second: E.J. Harnden 
Lead: Ryan Harnden

 

Team Tanner Horgan (Manitoba)

- New foursome

Skip: Tanner Horgan
Third: Colton Lott
Second: Kyle Doering
Lead: Tanner Lott

 

Women's Teams

Team Michelle Englot (Saskatchewan)

- New foursome

Skip - Michelle Englot
Third - Sara England 
Second - Stasia Wisniewski
Lead - Shelby Brandt

 

Team Laura Walker (Alberta)

- New foursome

Skip - Laura Walker
Third - Kate Cameron
Second - Taylor McDonald
Lead - Nadine Scotland

Team Breakups

 

Men's Teams

 

Team Martin Crête (Quebec)

Skip: Martin Crête
Third: Philippe Lemay
Second: Éric Sylvain
Lead: Philippe Ménard