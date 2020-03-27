With the 2019-20 curling season coming to a premature end, a handful of rinks across Canada have already made changes to their lineups heading into next season with the 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympic trials quickly approaching. Keep track with all the movement right here.

Men's Teams

Team Kevin Koe (Alberta)

Skip: Kevin Koe

Third: BJ Neufeld

Second: John Morris

Lead: Ben Hebert

Note: After taking two seasons off from traditional four-person curling, John Morris replaces Colton Flasch on Team Koe.

Team Jason Gunnlaugson (Manitoba)

Skip: Jason Gunnlaugson

Third: Adam Casey

Second: Matt Wozniak

Lead: Connor Njegovan

Note: With the departure of third Alex Forrest, Team Gunnlaugson added former Team Mike McEwen second Matt Wozniak to the squad. Wozniak will remain in his familiar position while former second Adam Casey gets moved to vice.

Team Tyler Tardi (British Columbia)

Skip: Tyler Tardi

Third: Sterling Middleton

Second: Jordan Tardi

Lead: Jason Ginter

Note: Lead Jason Ginter replaces Alex Horvath on Team Tardi.

Team Tanner Horgan (Manitoba)

Skip: Tanner Horgan

Third: Colton Lott

Second: Kyle Doering

Lead: Emerson Klimpke

Note: Another lead swap as Emerson Klimpke takes over for Tanner Lott.

Women's Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario)

Skip: Rachel Homan

Third: Emma Miskew

Second: Sarah Wilkes

Lead: Joanne Courtney

Note: In the most surprising move this off-season, Team Homan parted ways with long-time lead Lisa Weagle and added Sarah Wiles, former third for Team Chelsea Carey. Wilkes will play second while Joanne Courtney will now throw lead stones.

Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba)

Skip: Jennifer Jones

Third: Kaitlyn Lawes

Second: Jocelyn Peterman

Lead: Dawn McEwen

Alternate: Lisa Weagle

Note: Team Jones quickly picked up Lisa Weagle off the free agent market and will operate as a five player team next year.

Team Kelsey Rocque (Alberta)

Skip: Kelsey Rocque

Third: Danielle Schmiemann

Second: Dana Ferguson

Lead: Rachel Brown

Note: Front end due Rachel Brown and Dana Ferguson, formerly of Team Chelsea Carey, replace Jesse Iles and Becca Konschuh on Team Rocque.

Team Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan)

Skip: Robyn Silvernagle

Third: Kristen Streifel

Second: Jessie Hunkin

Lead: Dayna Demers

Note: Former skip Kristen Streifel and lead Dayna Demers join the squad as replacements for third Stefanie Lawton and lead Kara Thevenot.

Team Hollie Duncan (Ontario)

Skip: Hollie Duncan

Third: Megan Balsdon

Second: Rachelle Strybosch

Lead: Tess Bobbie

Note: Skip Hollie Duncan joins the squad previously led by Megan Balsdon. Balsdon will now throw third stones while former vice Lynn Kreviazuk leaves the team for other curling opportunities.

Team Mary-Anne Arsenault (British Columbia)

Skip: Mary-Anne Arsenault

Third: Jeanna Schraeder

Second: Sasha Carter

Lead: Renee Simons

Note: Legendary Nova Scotia curler Mary-Anne Arsenault moves out West and will now skip the team previously led by Kelly Scott. Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons won back-to-back Canadian championships with Scott in 2006 and 2007.

Team Jacqueline Harrison (Ontario)

Skip: Jacqueline Harrison

Third: Allison Flaxey

Second: Lynn Kreviazuk

Lead: Laura Hickey

Note: Skip Jacqueline Harrison will helm a squad that saw Allison Flaxey play with Kaitlyn Jones this past season. Lynn Kreviazuk and Lauren Hickey played third for Megan Balsdon and Hollie Duncan, respectively.