4h ago
Curling roster tracker
With the 2019-20 curling season coming to a premature end, a handful of rinks across Canada have already made changes to their lineups heading into next season with the 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympic trials quickly approaching. Keep track with all the movement right here.
TSN.ca Staff
Men's Teams
Team Kevin Koe (Alberta)
Skip: Kevin Koe
Third: BJ Neufeld
Second: John Morris
Lead: Ben Hebert
Note: After taking two seasons off from traditional four-person curling, John Morris replaces Colton Flasch on Team Koe.
Team Jason Gunnlaugson (Manitoba)
Skip: Jason Gunnlaugson
Third: Adam Casey
Second: Matt Wozniak
Lead: Connor Njegovan
Note: With the departure of third Alex Forrest, Team Gunnlaugson added former Team Mike McEwen second Matt Wozniak to the squad. Wozniak will remain in his familiar position while former second Adam Casey gets moved to vice.
Team Tyler Tardi (British Columbia)
Skip: Tyler Tardi
Third: Sterling Middleton
Second: Jordan Tardi
Lead: Jason Ginter
Note: Lead Jason Ginter replaces Alex Horvath on Team Tardi.
Team Tanner Horgan (Manitoba)
Skip: Tanner Horgan
Third: Colton Lott
Second: Kyle Doering
Lead: Emerson Klimpke
Note: Another lead swap as Emerson Klimpke takes over for Tanner Lott.
Women's Teams
Team Rachel Homan (Ontario)
Skip: Rachel Homan
Third: Emma Miskew
Second: Sarah Wilkes
Lead: Joanne Courtney
Note: In the most surprising move this off-season, Team Homan parted ways with long-time lead Lisa Weagle and added Sarah Wiles, former third for Team Chelsea Carey. Wilkes will play second while Joanne Courtney will now throw lead stones.
Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba)
Skip: Jennifer Jones
Third: Kaitlyn Lawes
Second: Jocelyn Peterman
Lead: Dawn McEwen
Alternate: Lisa Weagle
Note: Team Jones quickly picked up Lisa Weagle off the free agent market and will operate as a five player team next year.
Team Kelsey Rocque (Alberta)
Skip: Kelsey Rocque
Third: Danielle Schmiemann
Second: Dana Ferguson
Lead: Rachel Brown
Note: Front end due Rachel Brown and Dana Ferguson, formerly of Team Chelsea Carey, replace Jesse Iles and Becca Konschuh on Team Rocque.
Team Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan)
Skip: Robyn Silvernagle
Third: Kristen Streifel
Second: Jessie Hunkin
Lead: Dayna Demers
Note: Former skip Kristen Streifel and lead Dayna Demers join the squad as replacements for third Stefanie Lawton and lead Kara Thevenot.
Team Hollie Duncan (Ontario)
Skip: Hollie Duncan
Third: Megan Balsdon
Second: Rachelle Strybosch
Lead: Tess Bobbie
Note: Skip Hollie Duncan joins the squad previously led by Megan Balsdon. Balsdon will now throw third stones while former vice Lynn Kreviazuk leaves the team for other curling opportunities.
Team Mary-Anne Arsenault (British Columbia)
Skip: Mary-Anne Arsenault
Third: Jeanna Schraeder
Second: Sasha Carter
Lead: Renee Simons
Note: Legendary Nova Scotia curler Mary-Anne Arsenault moves out West and will now skip the team previously led by Kelly Scott. Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons won back-to-back Canadian championships with Scott in 2006 and 2007.
Team Jacqueline Harrison (Ontario)
Skip: Jacqueline Harrison
Third: Allison Flaxey
Second: Lynn Kreviazuk
Lead: Laura Hickey
Note: Skip Jacqueline Harrison will helm a squad that saw Allison Flaxey play with Kaitlyn Jones this past season. Lynn Kreviazuk and Lauren Hickey played third for Megan Balsdon and Hollie Duncan, respectively.