It looks as though the Toronto Raptors will once again have to beat an elite team without one of their best players.

Injured point guard Kyle Lowry is doubtful to play against the Golden State Warriors Saturday night with a bruised tailbone, head coach Dwane Casey confirmed.

On the other sides of things, Warriors superstar Steph Curry is listed as questionable with a right ankle injury, but there is a good chance he plays, according to TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg.

Steph Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight, though it sounds like there's a good chance he plays. Kyle Lowry (tailbone) is on the opposite end of questionable, closer to "doubtful", Casey says. He's not expected to play. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 13, 2018

Curry has missed the last two contests, including Friday night's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, with the injury.

Lowry has also missed the last two games after hurting his tailbone due to a nasty fall in overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

Toronto picked up their most impressive win of the season Thursday, thumping LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-99 without Lowry or Serge Ibaka, who was serving a suspension.

Lowry, 31, is averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 38 games this season.

Curry, 29, is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 28 games in 2017-18.