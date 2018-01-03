Team Canada held its final practice of the World Juniors on Wednesday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

First there was Swiss coach Christian Wohlwend saying he expected Canada to dominate his team in the World Juniors quarter-finals.

Now, it’s Czech coach Filip Pesan’s turn to play the underdog card.

“It’s the semifinals and miracles can happen,” he said when asked about his team’s mindset.

That led to an eye roll from Dominique Ducharme.

“Another one?” the Canadian coach said to laughs from the assembled media. “That’s not really original.”

Ducharme insists he's not worried about overconfidence even though Canada has won its last two games by a combined score of 16-2 and hasn’t trailed for a second at the tournament.

“We take care of our business,” he said. “We have a mature group. We know exactly where we’re at. We know what we need to do. We know the mindset we need to have to have success and we’ll bring that tomorrow (Thursday).”

In fairness, Pesan did not throw up the white flag like Wohlwend. The Czech coach put forth a strategy for pulling off an upset.

“We can’t take stupid penalties,” he said. “We have to play an active way and not just be waiting to see what they’re going to do to us. We can’t just play defence, because we’d be under pressure the whole game. It’s not the way to win the game. We have to have confidence with the puck and move it fast. And be strong on the puck. We'll be ready and we want to beat them tomorrow."​

The Czechs, who haven’t advanced this far since winning a bronze medal in 2005, were humbled by Canada 9-0 in a pre-tournament game on Dec. 20. After that game, forward Kristian Reichel said it was “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” that his team quit in the third period. But that night in London, Ont., the Czechs were playing their first game since arriving in North America and didn’t have many of their top players in the lineup. They’re a much better team now.

Ducharme is quick to point out that his team has also vastly improved. And how are they better?

“Everywhere,” he said. “Little details. Little things we do much better. We’re managing the game better. Chemistry is better. We’re better everywhere.”

Czech coach on mindset vs. Canada: 'Miracles can happen' Another knockout-stage game and more mind games for the head coaches. Asked about his team's mindset ahead of the semifinal showdown against Canada, coach Filip Pesan said the Czechs know "miracles can happen". Head coach Dominique Ducharme brushed that off noting it's not an original suggestion. He says Canada is a mature, confident group that won't be lulled into a false sense of security.

Will Hart’s superstition be an issue again?

The Czechs are well aware of Carter Hart and his last-off superstition.

“We heard about it,” said Reichel. “We watched the game last night and we were talking about that at breakfast. Maybe it’s a good thing, maybe it’s not (smile).”

So, will the Czechs follow the lead of the Finns and Swiss by leaving their backup goalie on the ice during the intermission?

“We’ll see,” said Pesan coyly. “I’m not telling you my plans for tomorrow. We’ll see what happens tomorrow and maybe we’ll find a way to beat this guy.”

Must See: Hart wins battle of wills against Swiss backup Trying to keep up his superstition of leaving the ice last, Canadian goalie Carter Hart fools Swiss goaltender Matteo Ritz by ducking into the tunnel before coming back out to touch the ice once Ritz left the ice.

Ducharme was asked if the superstition questions are a distraction for Hart, who, for the record, was the last player to leave the ice at today’s practice.

“That’s over with,” Ducharme said. “He’s going to have a strong game tomorrow. Those things are fun to talk about, but it’s behind him and he’s ready to play tomorrow.”

Pesan suggested his team would be well briefed on Hart’s tendencies beyond just the superstition.

“I know a lot about him,” Pesan said cryptically. “I know his weak sides and I hope we’re going to find his weak sides. I’ll tell the players and we’ll see what happens.”

However, there is a healthy respect for Hart among the Czech players.

“He’s very good,” said defenceman Libor Hájek, who plays for the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL. “I played against him like three weeks ago in Everett. He’s amazing. It will be very hard. Hopefully he will have a bad day or something like that.”

Hart shut out the Blades, turning aside 30 shots, on Dec. 2. Hájek had five shots on net that night. What stood out from that game?

“We didn’t score,” Hájek said with a grin. “He’s amazing.”

Hart, who is coming off his worst statistical game of the season (.867 save percentage against the Swiss), wasn’t made available to the media on Wednesday.

How to disrupt a beating Hart Canada's best player is goalie Carter Hart , he has an amazing .961 save percentage with Everett in the WHL this season and has been solid so far in his second World Juniors. There were no question marks around him when he arrived in Buffalo, he was finally the answer to this country's crease concerns. But now, all of a sudden, the opposition may have a way to get under Hart's skin. Mark Masters has more.

Mete full practice participant, likely to play

Victor Mete was a full participant in practice. It was the first time he skated with teammates since the second period of Saturday’s game against Denmark.

“He looked good,” said Ducharme. “I talked to him after and he felt good, so (that’s) positive.”

The workout lasted just 30 minutes, but Mete didn't seem to be in any discomfort.

With Canada expected to play on consecutive nights, the decision to have any kind of a skate at all raised a few eyebrows. Ducharme himself suggested on Monday that the team was unlikely to skate again outside of game action.

"We had two days off before yesterday’s game and last night’s game wasn’t physically very demanding," the coach explained. "We just wanted to touch the ice, we didn’t stay long. Tomorrow we’re playing at 8 p.m. so it will be a long day, too, and we won’t be on the ice before, so we wanted to be on the ice today a little bit."

Canada Ice Chips: Ducharme optimistic about Mete after full practice Victor Mete returned to the ice for the first time since being injured in the outdoor game against Team USA. Head coach Dominique Ducharme was optimistic about his status for the semi-final after Mete took part in practice. Mark Masters has the latest.

Batherson sticking with lucky stick

Drake Batherson isn’t about to mess with a good thing.

He scored against Denmark on Saturday and twice against Switzerland on Tuesday while using the same stick. He also let Jordan Kyrou borrow that stick against the Swiss after the St. Louis Blues prospect had his own stick break mid-shift. Kyrou scored moments later despite the fact the blade featured a much bigger curve than his own.

“They say my stick’s going crazy on the internet,” Batherson said with a laugh. “There’s been a lot of talk about it on social media, so me and Kyrou may switch back and forth tomorrow. We’ll see.”

Batheron's stick with a natural hat-trick (Batherson 2, Kyrou 1). Will have its own twitter account in 3,2.... — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 2, 2018

If Batherson stuck to his usual routine, the stick wouldn’t be used in Thursday’s semifinal against the Czechs.

“Usually every week and a half I grab a new one,” he said. “At tournaments it wears out a little bit more in the games so usually I grab a new one every two games, but I think I’ll be sticking with this one for the rest of the tournament.”

Batherson leads Canada with four goals at the World Juniors.

'Maybe I'll get the third assist": Batherson, Kyrou combine on natural stick-trick After Jordan Kyrou broke his stick in the second period of Tuesday's win over Switzerland, the winger raced over to the bench to get a new one, but ended up grabbing Drake Batherson's instead. The Senators prospect had scored two straight and apparently the blade's magic was transferable even though the curve was quite different.

And while Batherson’s stick became an online sensation, the Ottawa Senators prospect only heard about that from his buddies. He’s staying away from social media during the World Juniors, which is probably a good thing since he was just traded to Blainville-Boisbriand from Cape Breton in the QMJHL.

“I was informed about the news and looking forward to the opportunity,” he said. “It’s a little weird (hearing that here), but my main focus is on this tournament.”

Is it difficult for the Nova Scotia native to tune that out?

“Not too difficult, honestly. It’s just hockey, you know, a new team and new teammates. It’s like coming here and playing with a new team and with new players. I’m not worried. I'm just playing hockey, the game I love, so I’m not too worried about it.”

Batherson will use lucky stick for rest of World Juniors Drake Batherson is the hottest Canadian scorer right now. He's potted three goals in the last two games using the same stick and Jordan Kyrou actually scored using that stick in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Switzerland. The Senators prospect usually switches his sticks every two games, but will keep the current one for the rest of the tournament.

Canada has book on Zadina

Containing Halifax Mooseheads forward Filip Zadina, who leads the Czechs with five goals, is a priority for Canada.

“I know a lot about him and I’ll definitely share a few secrets with the guys about shutting him down, because he’s a great player,” said Batherson, one of just two QMJHL players on Team Canada.

Ducharme coaches Drummondville and got an up close look at the draft-eligible Zadina on Nov. 4.

“Good thing we’re not playing Halifax too often,” the coach quipped. “We played them once and it was a tight game, 2-1 game, and he’s the one who scored for them. He can shoot, he’s on the puck, he’s good at protecting the puck, making plays.”

Canada may have a secret weapon when it comes to slowing down the Czech sniper. That would be goalie consultant Eric Raymond, who serves in that role in Halifax as well.

Will Ducharme lean on Raymond for some inside information?

“It’s already done,” he said. “It’s in the book.”

Which Czech players should Canada pay the most attention to? James Duthie, Jeff O'Neill and Bob McKenzie preview Canada's semi-final match up against the Czech Republic and discuss which Czech players Canada needs to pay the most attention to.

Lines at Wednesday’s practice

Forwards

Dube-Steel-Kyrou

Katchouk-Thomas-Raddysh

Gadjovich-McLeod-Batherson

Comtois-Howden-Formenton

Steenbergen

Defencemen

Clague-Makar

Mete-Timmins/Fabbro

Bean-Foote

Goaltenders

Hart

Point