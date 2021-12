Thursday's pre-World Junior Hockey Championship game in Red Deer, Alta. between Czechia and Switzerland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, Hockey Canada announced.

The game had been set for the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre at 5pm local time.

Three other games remain on Thursday's docket.

Slovakia meets Germany in Red Deer, followed by Canada taking on Russia in Edmonton and Austria facing Sweden back in Red Deer.