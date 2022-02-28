Armstrong: Trae Young just turned the game around

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a second 10-day contract, it was announced Monday.

He will be available for Monday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Wilson spent three games with the Toronto Raptors earlier in the season as the team had a number of players in health and safety protocols.

The 26-year-old averaged 8.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16 minutes a night during the games he played in late December and early January.

The Michigan product has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets over the course of his five-year NBA career.