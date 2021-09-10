Report: Gallup (calf) out three to five weeks

The Dallas Cowboys lost more than just the game during Thursday night's NFL season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Morning News's Michael Gehlken reports the team has also lost the services of Michael Gallup for the next three to five weeks after the 25-year-old wide receiver incurred a calf strain in the 31-29 defeat.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a calf strain in Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers, source said. He is expected to miss three to five weeks. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 10, 2021

In his fourth season out of Colorado State, the Atlanta native hauled in four passes for 36 yards in Thursday night's game.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gallup has recorded 2,493 yards on 162 receptions with 13 touchdowns over 47 games for his career.

The Cowboys will look for their first victory of the season in Week 2 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday Night Football on Sept. 19.