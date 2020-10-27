Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones became combative with hosts on his weekly radio hit on Tuesday over a perceived leadership void within the team.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan with Shan Shariff and RJ Choppy, Jones took umbrage with a question and told Shariff to "shut up and let [him] answer it."

"But seriously, seriously," Jones answered when asked about a leadership void. "Where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? I'm not trying to be cute here. The answer is no."

When Shariff attempted to clarify his question, Jones cut him off.

"Well, just shut up and let me answer it," Jones interrupted. "No."

Later in the interview, Jones apologized for his pique.

The Cowboys (2-5) are coming off of a lopsided 25-3 defeat over the weekend to the Washington Football Team in which starting quarterback Andy Dalton incurred a concussion on a late hit by Jon Bostic. Dalton, pushed into the starter's role following the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott, remains in concussion protocol.

Dallas sits in third place in the league-worst NFC East. They take on the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.