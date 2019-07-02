1h ago
Cowboys RB Elliott meets with Goodell over Vegas incident
TSN.ca Staff
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday concerning an incident he was involved in in Las Vegas in May.
Elliott posted a message on social media after the meeting, saying he will work harder to ensure he isn't in similar positions in the future.
Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after a scuffle involving event staff at a music festival in Las Vegas in May.
Elliott was detained after police officers reportedly saw him push a security officer to the ground.
After the security officer declined to press charges, Elliott was released and not charged with a crime.