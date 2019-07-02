Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday concerning an incident he was involved in in Las Vegas in May.

Elliott posted a message on social media after the meeting, saying he will work harder to ensure he isn't in similar positions in the future.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after a scuffle involving event staff at a music festival in Las Vegas in May.

Elliott was detained after police officers reportedly saw him push a security officer to the ground.

After the security officer declined to press charges, Elliott was released and not charged with a crime.