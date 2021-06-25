7m ago
Report: Mavs agree to terms with Kidd to be next head coach
The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd to be the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
TSN.ca Staff
Kidd has two stints with the Mavericks during his playing career, including winning NBA championship in 2011. Kidd has previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and has a total record of 183-190.
More details to come.