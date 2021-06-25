Report: Mavs agree to terms with Kidd to be next head coach

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd to be the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Source: Mavs have officially agreed to terms with Jason Kidd to be their head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison to be the GM and run their basketball operations. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 25, 2021

Kidd has two stints with the Mavericks during his playing career, including winning NBA championship in 2011. Kidd has previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and has a total record of 183-190.

