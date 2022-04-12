Doncic (calf) out with no timetable to return

The Dallas Mavericks look poised to start the playoffs without their superstar.

The team confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Doncic following an MRI on Tuesday.

Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/L7GPE4Lfe0 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 12, 2022

The Mavericks say the 23-year-old guard has begun treatment, but there is no timetable for his return.

Doncic incurred the injury during the team's final regular season contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, landing awkwardly after going up to reach a pass. He immediately left the game.

The Mavs are set to begin their first-round Western Conference playoff series with the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Doncic just completed his fourth NBA season.

A three-time All-Star, Doncic appeared in 65 games this season and averaged 28.4 points a night on .457 shooting, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists over 35.4 minutes a game.