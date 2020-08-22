Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left ankle sprain.

Mavs media notes for Game 4 list @luka7doncic as questionable for the game. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 22, 2020

The second-year guard out of Slovenia suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's Game 3 loss. He returned briefly, but eventually left for the rest of the game.

Doncic recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in nearly 30 minutes of action in Game 3 before leaving.

Doncic, 20, averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists over 61 games this season with the Mavs, good enough to be named to his first All-Star team.

The Clippers lead the opening round series 2-1.