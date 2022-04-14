Doncic out with no timetable to return; Curry a 'close call' for Game 1

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to miss Saturday's Game 1 of their opening round series against the Utah Jazz with a strained calf, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Doncic incurred the injury during the team's final regular season contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, landing awkwardly after going up to reach a pass. He immediately left the game.

A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Doncic just completed his fourth NBA season.

A three-time All-Star, Doncic appeared in 65 games this season and averaged 28.4 points a night on .457 shooting, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists over 35.4 minutes a game.