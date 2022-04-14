1h ago
Report: Mavs star Doncic expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to miss Saturday's Game 1 of their opening round series against the Utah Jazz with a strained calf, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Doncic out with no timetable to return; Curry a 'close call' for Game 1
Doncic incurred the injury during the team's final regular season contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, landing awkwardly after going up to reach a pass. He immediately left the game.
A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Doncic just completed his fourth NBA season.
A three-time All-Star, Doncic appeared in 65 games this season and averaged 28.4 points a night on .457 shooting, 9.1 boards and 8.7 assists over 35.4 minutes a game.