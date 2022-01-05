Look back at Dirk Nowitzki's historic career with the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 on Wednesday when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The 43-year-old is the only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same team.

Watch the Mavs retire Nowitzki's jersey LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN Direct at 7:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm PT.

Nowitzki is the Mavericks' franchise leader in points, games starts, minutes, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws, and blocks. The German was a 14-time all-star and is sixth on the all-time scoring list with 31,560 points.

Nowitzki retired in 2019 and led the Mavericks to an NBA Championship in 2011, the only title in franchise history. He wil join Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman, and Derek Harper as the only Mavericks to have their jersey number retired.

BOTTOM LINE: Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 16-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 104.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Warriors are 16-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.