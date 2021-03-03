The Dallas Mavericks say star guard Luka Doncic is doubtful to play Wednesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of lower back tightness.

The Mavs say Luka Doncic (low back tightness) has been downgraded to doubtful to play tonight against Oklahoma City — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 3, 2021

Doncic remains scheduled to participate in Sunday's All-Star Game and Skills Competition while his status tonight to play against Oklahoma City is in doubt. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 3, 2021

Doncic played 37:27 in Dallas' six-point victory over the Orlando Magic Monday evening, scoring 33 points and adding nine assists.

The 22-year-old is averaging 28.6 points per game this season and has played in 32 of the Mavs' 33 games.