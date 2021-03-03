7h ago
Mavericks' Doncic (back) out vs. OKC
The Dallas Mavericks say star guard Luka Doncic is out Wednesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of lower back tightness.
TSN.ca Staff
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle says star guard Luka Doncic will not play Wednesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of lower back tightness.
Doncic remains scheduled to participate in Sunday's All-Star Game and Skills Competition while his status tonight to play against Oklahoma City is in doubt.— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 3, 2021
Marc Stein of the New York Times reports Doncic remains scheduled to participate in Sunday's All-Star Game and Skills Competition.
Doncic played 37:27 in Dallas' six-point victory over the Orlando Magic Monday evening, scoring 33 points and adding nine assists.
The 22-year-old is averaging 28.6 points per game this season and has played in 32 of the Mavs' 33 games.