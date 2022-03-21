The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Namestnikov, 30, has 13 goals and 25 points in 60 games this season.

He is in the second season of a two-year, $4 million contract with a $2 million cap hit.

In 538 career NHL games, the has 104 goals and 231 points split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings.