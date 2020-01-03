Stars' Perry suspended five games for elbow in Winter Classic

Perry suspended five games for elbowing Ellis in Winter Classic

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended five games on Friday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis during the Winter Classic.

Dallas’ Corey Perry has been suspended for five games for Elbowing Nashville’s Ryan Ellis. https://t.co/X7wuSPXpKa — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 3, 2020

The play just 2:44 into the first period earned Perry an elbowing major and a game misconduct. Perry became the first player to be ejected from a Winter Classic.

The 34-year-old veteran has been suspended twice before by the NHL, most recently in 2013.

Perry has three goals and 10 assists over 34 games this season, his first in Dallas after spending the first 14 seasons of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks.