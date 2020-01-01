Perry to have hearing for elbow on Ellis

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry is set to have a hearing on Friday for elbowing Nashville's Ryan Ellis during the Winter Classic.

The play just 2:44 into the first period earned Perry an elbowing major and a game misconduct. Perry became the first player to be ejected from a Winter Classic.

The 34-year-old veteran has been suspended twice before by the NHL, most recently in 2013.

Los Angeles Kings defenceman Kurtis MacDermid also has a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head of Flyers blueliner Ivan Provorov.