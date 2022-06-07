The Dallas Stars announced the signing of impending restricted free agent Denis Gurianov to a one-year extension on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old forward will earn $2.9 million.

Originally taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Gurianov appeared in 73 games for the Stars this past season, scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.

The Tolyatti, Russia native appeared in five games of the Stars' first-round playoff loss to the Calgary Flames.

For his career, Gurianov has 44 goals and 50 assists in 214 games across five seasons.

Internationally, Gurianov has represented Russia on a number of occasions, including as part of a bronze medal-winning squad at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Toronto and Montreal.