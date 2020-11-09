The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free-agent forward Roope Hintz to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3.15 million, the team announced on Monday

Hintz scored 19 goals and added 14 assists in 60 games during the 2019-20 season. The 23-year-old also had two goals and 11 assists in 25 games during the 2020 NHL Playoffs.

 