The Dallas Stars say goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin will be out approximately five months from the date of their respective surgeries.

Bishop underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, performed on Oct. 21. The rehabilitation and recovery time is approximately five months from the date of the surgery.

Seguin underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Nov. 2. The rehabilitation and recovery time is approximately five months from the date of the surgery.

The NHL and NHLPA have set a target start date of Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 season.