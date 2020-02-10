Carolina Hurricanes (32-20-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (31-19-5, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Dallas Stars after the Hurricanes beat Vegas 6-5 in a shootout.

The Stars are 16-9-2 on their home ice. Dallas has converted on 19.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-11-2 on the road. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 17 goals and has totalled 27 points. Joe Pavelski has recorded four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-28 in 55 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has totalled seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.