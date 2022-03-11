The Dallas Stars signed veteran forward Joe Pavelski to a one-year, $5.5 million extension on Friday.

Pavelski can also earn an additional $500,00 in games played bonuses under the new deal.

The 37-year-old, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, has 22 goals and 59 points in 56 games this season, his third with Dallas.

Pavelsi deal is one year: $5.5 M plus can earn another $500k in games played bonuses https://t.co/6i7outLEks — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 11, 2022

“In his three seasons here, Joe has proven to be one of the strongest, most respected voices in the dressing room, as well as being one of the most consistent performers on the ice,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He has played at an All-Star level this season, and by signing this deal now, it is a testament to what he sees in this organization and how this organization values what he brings day-in and day-out. He is a true professional, an incredible leader, and an example to everyone in our organization of what the standard is.”

A seventh-round pick (205th overall) by the San Jose Sharks at the 2003 NHL Draft, Pavelski spent 13 seasons in San Jose before signing as a free agent with the Stars in July 2019.

A four-time NHL All-Star (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022), the Plover, Wisc. native earned Olympic silver with the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

He had been playing out the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract with an AAV of $7 million.