Stars loan G Bishop to AHL for conditioning assignment
The Dallas Stars have loaned veteran goalie Ben Bishop to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.
The 35-year-old hasn't played since the 2019-20 season due to a a knee injury.
Bishop appeared in 44 games that season, posting a 21-16-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
The American in his fourth season as a member of the Stars and 13th in the NHL.