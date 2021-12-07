Stars loan G Bishop to AHL for conditioning assignment

The Dallas Stars have loaned veteran goalie Ben Bishop to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

The 35-year-old hasn't played since the 2019-20 season due to a a knee injury.

Bishop appeared in 44 games that season, posting a 21-16-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The American in his fourth season as a member of the Stars and 13th in the NHL.