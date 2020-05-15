Ever since the National Hockey League paused the regular season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has yet to give any indication that they will cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For Tom Gaglardi, who owns the Dallas Stars and the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers, it will come down to regular testing for the virus to determine whether or not the season continues.

"I think that the league is determined to complete the season," said Gaglardi in an interview with TSN Radio 1040. "I would concur that not finishing the season is not in Gary’s mind at all. I expect that we will play this season. We are down to logistics. I keep saying it, people who talk to me are tired of hearing it, but it really comes down to being able to test. Effectively test on a timely basis. If we can test, then I think the season is going to happen.

"There’s a lot of moving parts, I mean you nailed some of the issues about quarantining, crossing the border, and then just how to test players. How often to test players, what happens if one player on a team comes down with a virus, what’s the protocol? There’s just lots of logistics. Once those get worked out, I think we’ll play."

If the NHL were to resume the season, the idea of a revamped playoff format has been discussed, including a format that could involve as many as 24 teams competing for a spot in the post-season. Even though Gaglardi's Stars sit in third place in the Central Division, the thought of 24 teams for him seems like too many.

"You have to accept that there is going to be no solution that is perfect," said Gaglardi. "You take exceptions to teams that had really statistically no chance to make the playoffs now having a chance to play in and get into the playoffs. I think 24 is probably on the high end of what we should be contemplating. But I also understand why that number could be where we land. I think everybody in the league understands that there is no perfect scenario under these circumstances and we’re probably not logistically going to be able to finish the 82-game schedule. I think that Gary will ultimately land on what’s best for the league and what’s the most fair thing he can get to and we’ll accept that."

While the idea of having certain cities host NHL teams to finish off the rest of the season, Gaglardi draws the line at the concept of NHL games being played in WHL arenas.

"I don’t think it’s at all practical to play NHL games in Western Hockey League venues, Gaglardi said. "I just don’t think the buildings are set up for it. If we’re going to be playing in the summer time too, these buildings are not at the same class, they don’t have the humidity controls like NHL buildings. Whether the boards are up to standards, the lighting certainly is not TV standard in most cases. No I don’t think it’s at all practical. And I haven’t heard anything about that other than in the media as you guys pointed out."

The Canadian Hockey League cancelled the rest of their season, including the playoffs and Memorial Cup. With the CHL being gate-driven in terms of revenue generation, Gaglardi wonders how next season will unfold with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

"The WHL is a gate-driven league, Gaglardi said. "Without people in the buildings, it’s hard to see how we can operate for a great length of time. We’re trying to figure out what the season is going to look like, like when’s it going to start. It’s about testing. There’s now a swab you can get, you can swab your mouth and it tells you in 30 seconds whether you’ve got the virus. So if this is something we can get out we can get out into the mainstream market, how far are we from having fans in arenas?"