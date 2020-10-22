The Dallas Stars' leading goal scorer is back in the fold.

The team re-signed restricted free agent forward Denis Gurianov to a two-year, $5.1 million deal on Thursday.

We have signed Denis Gurianov to a two-year contract worth $5.1 million



Gurianov, 23, had 20 goals last season for the Western Conference champions.

In the Stars' run to the Stanley Cup Final, Gurianov had nine goals and eight assists in 27 games. He memorably scored the Game 5 overtime goal in the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights to send the Stars to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1999. Earlier in the playoffs, Gurianov became the first player in team history score four goals in a postseason game in the series clincher against the Calgary Flames.

A native of Tolyatti, Russia, Gurianov was the 12th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Internationally, Gurianov won a bronze medal with Russia at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto.