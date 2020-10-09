1h ago
Stars re-sign G Khudobin on 3-year deal
The Dallas Stars are expected to re-sign goaltender Anton Khudobin a three-year deal worth between $3-$3.5 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Stars re-sign Khudobin, Senators extend Murray
The Dallas Stars have re-signed goaltender Anton Khudobin a three-year, $10 million deal.
Khudobin will carry a $3.3 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons.
The veteran netminder was an unlikely hero on Dallas' run to the Cup Final, recording a save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.69. He appeared in a league-high 25 games during the postseason.
Prior to his time in Dallas, Khudobin spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks.