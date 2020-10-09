The Dallas Stars have re-signed goaltender Anton Khudobin a three-year, $10 million deal.

Khudobin will carry a $3.3 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons.

Khubodin deal is finalized with Dallas: three years and $10 M total.

year 1, $2.5 M

year 2, $3.75 M

year 3, $3.75 M — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

The veteran netminder was an unlikely hero on Dallas' run to the Cup Final, recording a save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.69. He appeared in a league-high 25 games during the postseason.

Prior to his time in Dallas, Khudobin spent time with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks.