53m ago
Stars release black jerseys with neon green
The Dallas Stars released their new "Blackout" alternate uniforms on Wednesday, featuring their logo, numbers and stripes in neon green.
TSN.ca Staff
The new jerseys mark a return to black for the team. The Stars have worn green as their primary colour at home since 2013, but prior to that, the team wore black jerseys at home from 2007-13 and from their inaugural season in 1993-1999.
"Inspired by Dallas. Designed for Texas," the team tweeted with the video launching the jerseys.
The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time 2000 this year, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.