The Dallas Stars released their new "Blackout" alternate uniforms on Wednesday, featuring their logo, numbers and stripes in neon green.

Back in black 💪 pic.twitter.com/WNeqXHso1n — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

The new jerseys mark a return to black for the team. The Stars have worn green as their primary colour at home since 2013, but prior to that, the team wore black jerseys at home from 2007-13 and from their inaugural season in 1993-1999.

"Inspired by Dallas. Designed for Texas," the team tweeted with the video launching the jerseys.

Inspired by Dallas.

Designed for Texas. pic.twitter.com/iRgpjT02lP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time 2000 this year, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.