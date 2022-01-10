Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been fined $25,000 for his actions on the bench following Sunday's game against St. Louis.

After the Stars allowed two power-play goals in the final minute of their 2-1 loss to the Blues, Bowness twice slammed a stick against the boards behind the bench in frustration seconds after the end of the game.

The Stars are sixth in the Central Division with a 17-13-2 record.

The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.