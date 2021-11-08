Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness had a long list of areas of improvement for his team after a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Bowness was particularly upset that the Stars gave up three power-play goals - while taking six penalties - to the Canucks, who entered the game 0-for-17 with the man advantage over the past four games.

“We’re going to have to fix the penalty kill, we’re going to have fix the discipline and we’re going to have to fix the consistency with which we play the game,” said Bowness.

“We’re beating ourselves. You’re making it too easy for the opposition and that’s what we did tonight in a lot of ways and we’re going to fix it.”

Sunday's loss dropped the Stars to 4-5-2 on the early season, though Dallas is the only team in the league without a regulation win.

Bowness said he will consider scratching players as he looks to spark the Stars, who missed the playoffs last season with a 23-19-14 record.

"We're not even close to being the Dallas Stars we need to be. We try to play run and gun, that's what it looks like," Bowness said. "Just have to get their attention and get them buying in and if they don't buy in, they shouldn't play."

The Stars, who sit fifth in the Central Division, will open a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Nashville Predators.