The Dallas Stars have signed defenceman Andrej Sekera to a two-year, $3 million contract that will run through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday.

"Andrej did an outstanding job coming in and immediately making a difference on our back end last season," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. "With his intelligence and experience, we look forward to Andrej continuing to play an impactful role in our defense corps."

REJJJJJ! 💪



We have re-signed Andrej Sekera to a two-year contract worth $3 million



📝 https://t.co/muRLT2uLOs pic.twitter.com/ysxkmDOeRJ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 4, 2020

Sekera appeared in 57 games this season for the Stars and posted two goals and six assists and a +9 rating.

The 34-year-old also played in all 27 playoff games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, before eventually falling in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This was Sekera's first season with the Stars, he has also appeared for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers over the course of his 764 game NHL career.