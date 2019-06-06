The Dallas Stars have signed Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract extension worth $2.3 million.

The 26-year-old scored six goals and tallied 19 assists for 25 points in 81 games for the Dallas Stars over the course of the 2018-19 season. The Stockholm, Sweden native was originally selected 79th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

During the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the young defenceman recorded one goal and two assists in seven games.