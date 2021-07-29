Breaking down a wild and eventful beginning to Free Agent Frenzy

The Dallas Stars have signed defenceman Jani Hakanpaa to a three-year, $4.5 million contract and forward Michael Raffl to a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

Hakanpaa, 29, had two goals and four points in 57 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes. He finished third in the NHL with 215 hits.

He has five points in 62 career NHL games.

“Jani is a big, physical defenseman that sees the ice well and skates at a high level for a man of his size,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill. “He is a reliable penalty killer and will help balance out our backend.”

Raffl had four goals and 11 points in 44 games in 2020-21 split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

The 32-year-old has skated in 514 career NHL games, registering 82 goals and 163 points.

“Michael is a solid two-way forward with good hockey sense, allowing him to play in a variety of situations,” said Nill. “He has a strong, physical presence on the ice and will add veteran savvy and depth to our lineup.”

The Stars opened Free Agent Frenzy on Wednesday signing veteran defenceman Ryan Suter to a four-year deal and added goaltender Braden Holtby on a one-year contract.