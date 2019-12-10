The Dallas Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday, citing unprofessional conduct.

Assistant coach Rick Bowness was named the team's interim head coach. Texas Stars head coach Derek Laxdal will also be joining the team's staff as an assistant coach.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

Nill said later Tuesday that he was informed of "a material act of unprofessional" over the weekend and launched an investigation. He added that the act by Montgomery did not involve any current or former players or staff members in the Stars organization, or any previous organizations Montgomery has been a part of.

Nill confirmed that Montgomery’s dismissal was not linked in any way to the four-point plan of action for abusive behaviour announced by commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday. He added that the league was aware of the situation regarding Montgomery prior to Bettman's announcement. He added there was no criminal element to the decision either.

Another source familiar with the situation says the Dallas Stars really had no choice and also says this is non abuse related. https://t.co/RzHHC26icp — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 10, 2019

The Stars currently sit fourth in the Central Division with a 17-11-3 record. Dallas will host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Montgomery, 50, was in his second season with the Stars and had a 60-43-10 record behind the bench with the team. The Stars posted a 43-32-7 record in their first season under Montgomery last year, reaching the second round of the playoffs. He had two years remaining on his contract with the team.

Prior to joining the Stars, Montgomery spent five seasons as head coach at the University of Denver.

NEWS: Jim Montgomery has been dismissed as the team’s Head Coach.



Effective immediately, Rick Bowness will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the team. #GoStars https://t.co/mC6C6Q7KHA — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 10, 2019

Bowness, 64, served as head coach of five teams from 1988-2004, including a four-year stint with the Ottawa Senators, and has been an assistant coach with the Stars since 2018. He has a 123-289-48-3 record as a head coach in the NHL, most recently spending 20 games behind the bench with the Arizona Coyotes in 2003-04.