Stars to open season on Jan. 22 vs. Preds

The National Hockey League announced Friday that the Dallas Stars will open their season on Jan. 22 at home against the Nashville Predators.

The Stars were originally supposed to open the 2020-21 season on Jan. 14 but that date was pushed back due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

The league announced an additional 10 schedule changes that will take place throughout the season on Friday.