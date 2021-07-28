Veteran defenceman Ryan Suter is set to sign a four-year deal with the Dallas Stars, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dallas Stars expected to sign Ryan Suter to a 4 year contract. Hearing mid 3’s...aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Suter, 36, was bought out of the final four years of his 13-year deal with Minnesota earlier this month.

He appeared in 53 games last season, scoring three goals and adding 16 assists over 22:11 ice time a night.

In 1,198 career NHL games, Suter has 93 goals and 607 points split between the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild.