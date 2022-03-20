The Dallas Stars have acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, according to TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

As Kevin said, confirming Wedgwood to the Dallas Stars for a 4th RD pick in ‘23 https://t.co/hT39LxV6iW — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Wedgewood, 29, has a 10-14-3 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in 29 games with the Coyotes this season.

In 69 career NHL games with the Coyotes and New Jersey Devils, the Brampton, Ont. native has a 20-32-11 record with a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage.