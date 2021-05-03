Foligno looks very comfortable with Leafs: 'I must be a good actor'

The Dallas Stars are getting a key piece of their lineup back just in time to make a push for the playoffs.

The team has activated forward Tyler Segiun from the taxi squad ahead of their Monday night game against the Florida Panthers.

Segiun has been out of the lineup all season due to a torn labrum in his hip that he suffered during the 2020 postseason.

With Segiun out of the lineup, the Stars have gone 21-17-13, and sit three points behind the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot in the Central division.

Last season, the forward scored 17 goals and had 50 points in 69 games.