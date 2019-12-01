Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET is the deadline for NHL restricted free agents to be signed in order to be eligible to play in the league this season.

Today at 5 p.m. ET is the deadline for NHL RFAs to be signed in order to be eligible to play in the league this season. This would include Jesse Puljujarvi (EDM) and Julius Honka (DAL). — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2019

Neither Puljujarvi nor Honka are interested in signing with the clubs that currently retain their rights. It’s my understanding there is no chance EDM will trade Puljujarvi’s rights before today’s deadline, but DAL is working on the possibility of trading Honka. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2019

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, neither restricted free agents Jesse Puljujarvi nor Julius Honka are interested in signing with the teams that hold their rights. As for the possibility of a trade, there is no chance the Edmonton Oilers will trade Puljujarvi's rights but the Dallas Stars are working on the possibility of trading Honka's.

It’s not definitive that Honka will be traded and signed with a new club by 5 p.m. but trade talks between other clubs and DAL have picked up today and, unlike Puljujarvi, it’s within the realm of possibility he moves/signs before the deadline. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2019

McKenzie adds that it's not definitive that Honka will be traded and signed with a new team by the deadline but trade talks between other clubs and the Stars have picked up. Unlike, Puljujarvi, it's within the realm of possibility he moves or signs before the deadline.

In 29 games last season, Honka did not have a goal but did dish out four assists. He currently has three goals and three assists this season in SM-liiga in Finland.

Meanwhile, Puljujarvi, who is also playing in Finland amid questions about his future with the Oilers, has 11 goals and 13 assists in 25 games this year.

If neither player signs a contract prior to Sunday's deadline, they will not be eligible to play in the NHL this season.