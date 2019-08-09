Mitchell on impact Bichette and Vladdy Jr. have on Blue Jays

Some more bad injury luck for outfielder Dalton Pompey.

He fouled a ball off his toe on Tuesday and has been placed on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Buffalo.

No word on how long he’ll be out.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 10, 2019

The outfielder fouled a ball off his toe Tuesday and has been placed on the seven-day injured list in triple-A Buffalo, reports TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell adds that there is no word on how much time he will miss.

Pompey, 26, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays following the completion of a rehab assignment for a concussion he suffered at the end of spring training. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Buffalo.

In eight games with the Bisons this season, Pompey is hitting .259 with three RBI.