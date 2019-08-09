46m ago
Pompey lands on 7-day IL in Buffalo
The injuries keep on coming for Dalton Pompey. The outfielder fouled a ball off his toe Tuesday and has been placed on the seven-day injured list in triple-A Buffalo, reports TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell adds that there is no word on how much time he will miss.
Pompey, 26, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays following the completion of a rehab assignment for a concussion he suffered at the end of spring training. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Buffalo.
In eight games with the Bisons this season, Pompey is hitting .259 with three RBI.