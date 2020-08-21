Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is confident he'll be able to play Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers after dislocating his left index finger in Thursday's Game 2.

"Oh, I'm playing," Lillard told reporters after the Blazers fell to the Lakers 111-88, tying the opening round series at a game apiece.

X-rays on the finger came back negative. Lillard suffered the injury in the third quarter and didn't finish the game, ending with 18 points in 30 minutes of action.

Lillard when asked about his sense on if he's playing game 3: "oh, I'm playing."



He also told me this is the first time he's ever dislocated a finger in his basketball career. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) August 21, 2020

The 30-year-old had 34 points, five rebounds and five assists in Portland's Game 1 victory over the top seeded Lakers.