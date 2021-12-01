Lillard (abdominal) out at least 10 days

The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Wednesday that an MRI to Damian Lillard revealed lower abdominal tendinopathy.

The All-Star point guard will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

In his 10th season out of Weber State, the 31-year-old Lillard missed Tuesday night's 110-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

In 20 games this season, the Oakland native is averaging 21.5 points on .397 shooting, 7.8 assists and 4.0 boards over 35.7 minutes a night.

The Blazers (11-11) sit in third place in the Northwest Division and in 10th spot in the Western Conference. The team is next in action on Thursday night when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs (6-13).